LARNED - Herbert E. Kier, 64, died July 25, 2020. Born October 8, 1955 to Richard and Laberta Brown Kier. Survivors: sister, Judy Baney; brothers, Kenneth Kier and Robert Kier; Step-sister, Jennifer Kier; Step-mother, Mary Kier.Cremation has taken place with no services planned at this time. Full obit on Beckwith Mortuary website.

