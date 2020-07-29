WICHITA - Charlene (Stearns) Johnson, 87, passed away July 26, 2020. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, family present to receive friends 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Harper. Funeral will be live streamed on funeral homes' Facebook page.

Charlene Johnson

