PRESTON - Lloyd Dean Cox, 81, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was born September 28, 1938 in Pratt, KS, the son of Lloyd Fillmore and Nada June (Tritt) Cox. On September 21, 1973 he married Marilyn Lee (Johnston) at Alva, OK. She preceded him in death on July 23, 2019.

He was self employed as a master carpenter.

He is survived by: a daughter, Debbie Ann Wiley of Wichita; three sons, Jimmy Dean (Kim) Cox of Andover, Stanley Lynn (Ginee) Stiverson of Wichita, Dennis Roy (Lindsay) Cox of Isabel; a brother, Kerry (Janet) Cox of Pratt; and a sister, Linda (Brad) Kent of Hutchinson, KS; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Cox of Preston; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Marilyn; two brothers, Donald Cox Sr. and John Cox Sr.; and a sister, Sandra Marteney.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Private family inurnment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Pratt will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Pratt Area Humane Society in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.