Protection -- Mary Lee Harris, 83, died July 28, 2020. Born July 9, 1937, daughter of Dale and Rosa Lee (Howe) Powell. Married David Lee Harris, June 8, 1956. He preceded August 14, 2010. Calling times, 1-7 p.m., Friday, family present 5-7 p.m., Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS. Funeral, 2 p.m., Saturday, United Methodist Church, Protection, KS.

Mary Lee Harris

