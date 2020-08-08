Kenneth F. Calentine, 89, passed away August 3, 2020, at Medical Lodges of Kinsley, Kinsley, Kansas. He was born April 28, 1931, in Newton, Missouri, the son of A. J. and Fran Calentine.

Kenneth F. Calentine

Kenneth F. Calentine, 89, passed away August 3, 2020, at Medical Lodges of Kinsley, Kinsley, Kansas. He was born April 28, 1931, in Newton, Missouri, the son of A. J. and Fran Calentine.

On December 30, 1957, he married Marjorie Weeks in Council Grove, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include three sons, Brian, David, and Doug Calentine.

Cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.