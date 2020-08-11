GENESEO - Michael Cody 'Mike' 'Gander' Alexander, 68, of Geneseo, passed away August 10, 2020, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. Memorials may be given to Davita Dialysis Center, Hutchinson in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Michael C. Alexander

