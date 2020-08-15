LYONS - Beatrice 'Bea' Rau, 91, Lyons, died August 2, 2020. Funeral service: 11 a.m., August 22, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Lyons. Burial: California at a later date. Memorials: Rice Community Healthcare Foundation (for the Swing Bed Unit at Hospital District #1 of Rice County) or Hospice of Reno County c/o Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Beatrice 'Bea' Rau

