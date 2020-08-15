BUHLER - John W. Siemens, 87, passed away August 13, 2020. Born April 8, 1933, to Jacob H. Siemens

John W. Siemens

and Elizabeth (Wiens) Siemens in Hillsboro, Kansas. He spent his early years growing up in Buhler, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey (stillborn); and two older twin sisters, Doris Kaufman and Deloris Ham.

He is survived by: his wife, Iris (Schmidt) whom he married in 1955; sister, Joann (LeRoy) Esau; children, J. Kent (Diane) Siemens, Kay (Dan) Ward, and Greta Siemens; grandchildren, Lindsey (Blake) Iles; Cassie (Jarreau) Hawkins, Holden and Jordan Hostetler; four great grandchildren, Camden and Braden Iles, Emery and Aven Hawkins.

Sports played an important part in John's life. At Buhler High School he participated in tennis and won a state championship in basketball in 1948. He went on to play collegiate baseball and basketball at Bethel College and graduated with a BA in Economics. He spent most of his working years in sales of farm equipment at Hesston Corporation and Great Plains Industries.

While living in Buhler, he was a volunteer firefighter, helping form a new fire district and their first EMS service. He also was a church treasurer and trustee for many years. While living in Derby, he served on the Mennonite Housing board of directors. Leisure activities included golf and woodworking.

A graveside service will be held at Buhler KS cemetery on August 21 st at 10 a.m., Corner of Buhler Road and East 82nd Avenue.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church. 655 S. Lorraine St. Wichita, KS, 67211.

