RAYMOND - Louis Wilson, 79, passed away in Lyons, KS on August 19, 2020. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood. Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m. at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood.

Louis F. Wilson

