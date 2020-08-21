BUHLER -- Thomas L. Regier, 53, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Hutchinson. He was born February 14, 1967 to Leland and Luella Jane (Holmes) Regier.

Thomas L. Regier

He graduated from Buhler High School with the class of 1985.

Tom was a longtime employee of Dillons Food Store in Hutchinson, working as a department manager.

He was a member of Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church.

Tom was survived by his brothers, Steven Regier of Fresno, CA; and James (Tracy) Regier of Overland Park; one niece and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Jane Regier; and brother, Paul.

Cremation is planned. Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Buhler East Cemetery, Buhler, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buhler MB Church in care of Buhler Mortuary, PO Box 589, Buhler, Kansas 67522.

