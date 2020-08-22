Larry E. Nulf, 59 of Hutchinson, passed on to his next journey August 14, 2020. He died peacefully at home with his wife, Diana at his side. Born on February 5th 1961 in Memphis Tn. to Larry L. and Carletta Nulf (Faught). He owned & operated Ed's Shoe Repair for 40 years.

He awaits to be joined again with: his wife, Diana (Di); his dad, Larry L.; his two sons, Jason and wife Amy, Jeremy and wife Megan; three stepsons, Douglas, Dustin and wife Amber, Dayton and fiance Julia; eight grandchildren; and two brothers. His mother and brother, Gary were waiting to lead him on.

Larry and Gary were a racing team and now joined again, I can only hope heaven has ear plugs!

Please join us to celebrate his life at Sandhills Brewery, 111 W. 2nd, August 31st . at 7 p.m.

