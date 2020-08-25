Burdett " Joseph L. Griffie, 71, passed away August 23, 2020, at his home in Burdett.

He was born May 17, 1949, in Dewitt, Arkansas to William E. and Mary Helen Jowers Griffie Sr.

A longtime area resident, he was a retired fuel department manager for Golden Valley Coop. He was of the Christian faith and proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans), Burdett City Council, and the Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging.

On May 1, 1971, he married Catherine A. Keillor at Long Beach, California; she survives.

Other survivors include: daughter, Sclie (Danny) Murray, Great Bend; son, Clint (Stacie) Griffie, Derby; four brothers, Daniel Griffie, Dewitt, Arkansas, Robert Griffie, Dewitt, Arkansas, William Martin Griffie, Tucson, Arizona, Gregory Griffie, Grandview, Missouri; two grandchildren, Emma and Owen Griffie; father, William Griffie Sr, Dewitt, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and two brothers, William Griffie Jr. and Herbert E. Griffie.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned and live streamed via Facebook Live, with Pastor Rob Schmutz presiding. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Burial will be in Brown's Grove Cemetery, Burdett, with military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to Tunnel to Towers and Burdett EMS, in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.

