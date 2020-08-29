Dale 'Ed' Edward Emmert, 83, of Hutchinson, died August 18, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Community Church of the Brethren, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

D. Edward Emmert

