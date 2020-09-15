SAN ANTONIO, TX - Kay Charlene Cooper Wilmot, 79, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1941 in Hutchinson, KS to Adelbert Lounzel Cooper Sr. and Doris Pearl Nelson. Kay married Ralph William Wilmot on July 16, 1960.

Kay Charlene Cooper Wilmont

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Kay Charlene Cooper Wilmot, 79, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1941 in Hutchinson, KS to Adelbert Lounzel Cooper Sr. and Doris Pearl Nelson. Kay married Ralph William Wilmot on July 16, 1960.

Kay was raised on a farm in Hutchinson Kansas. She was active in 4-H. Kay was a military wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed crafting and genealogy. Kay was known as the owl lady and her favorite was the snowy owl.

Kay was predeceased by: her husband, Ralph; her son, James William Wilmot; brothers, Jr. and Nelson Cooper; sisters, Josephine Cooper Heller, Doris Darlene Cooper O'Neal and Leona Cooper.

Survivors are: brother, Roy Cooper (TX); sons, Randy Lee Wilmot (CA) and Sidney Guy Wilmot (TX); daughters, Evelyn Pearl Wilmot (TX) and Marcia Renee Wilmot (TX); grandchildren, Rachel Nicole Wilmot, Christopher Lee Wilmot, Kay Marie Wilmot, Ismael Jesus Godina, and Jessica May Godina as well as two great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Monite McFerrin officiating. Memorials may be given to the National Kidney Foundation and sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

