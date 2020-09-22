Benjamin William Deiser

ELLSWORTH -- Benjamin 'Ben' William Deiser, 62, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Hays, KS. He was born December 24, 1957 in Hays to William 'Bill' Raymond Deiser, Jr. and Ruby Darlene (Ummel) Deiser.

Ben was a longtime resident of Ellsworth, KS where he worked primarily in manufacturing. He is survived by his daughter, Mandy Deiser of Pryor, OK; son, Benjamin 'Butch' Deiser II of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Anthony, Ke'Andre, Gavin, Peyton, and Jaxon Miller, Dennis 'Bubba' and Carter Deiser, Grace Betts, and Haley Pfiefer; mother, Ruby Deiser of Ellsworth; sisters, Darlene Deiser and Susie Stone both of Ellsworth; brothers, Raymond Deiser (Debbie) of Salina, KS and Tim Deiser (Ginny) of Hutchinson, KS; step-mom, Shirley Deiser; step-brothers, Scott, Alan, and Darrell Ploutz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Deiser.

Graveside memorial service: 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. parsonsfh.com

