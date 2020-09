MCPHERSON - James 'Jim' Curtis Logbeck, 86, died September 19, 2020. Survivors: siblings, Frank Logbeck, Delbert Logbeck, Martha Exline. Funeral service: 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson. Burial with Military Honors: New Gottland Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: Kansas State University James Logbeck Scholarship Fund c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

James Logbeck

MCPHERSON - James 'Jim' Curtis Logbeck, 86, died September 19, 2020. Survivors: siblings, Frank Logbeck, Delbert Logbeck, Martha Exline. Funeral service: 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson. Burial with Military Honors: New Gottland Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: Kansas State University James Logbeck Scholarship Fund c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.