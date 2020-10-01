GREENSBURG - Phyllis L. Osborne, 87, died September 29, 2020, at Edwards County Medical Center, Kinsley, Kansas. She was born April 14, 1933 near Greensburg, Kansas the daughter of Frank and Lottie (O'Neal) Davis.

Phyllis Osborne

Phyllis attended school at Greensburg and worked in the food service department at Kiowa County Memorial Hospital and was a sales clerk at Cowboy Supply, Greensburg.

A lifetime resident of Greensburg, she was a member of the Greensburg Mennonite Church and the Kiowa County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

On December 3, 1950 Phyllis married Stewart Hammond. She later married Garland Osborne on March 15, 1957. He preceded her in death on August 27, 1998.

Survivors include: one son, Eddie Osborne and wife Brenda, Haviland; four daughters, Brenda Robertson and husband Butch, Chivington, Colorado, Rhonda Hammond, Pratt, Tammie Schmidt and husband Randy, Kinsley, Jana Ricketts and husband Richard, Bartlesville, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Heath Robertson, Eads, Colorado, Clint Robertson and wife Lani, Falcon, Colorado, Ashley LaRue and husband Jeff, Alexandria, Virginia, Summer Owen and husband Dustin, Brush, Colorado, Garett Schmidt and wife Suzanne, Shawnee, Michael Dane Kelly, Hutchinson, Kansas; eight great-grandchildren, Claire, Gavin and Evie LaRue, Blake Robertson, Madi, and Riley Robertson, Roslyn and Calvin Schmidt; a brother, John Davis and a sister, Jo Hammons both of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy and Glenn Davis; and six sisters, Blanche McCarty, Beatrice Blodgett, Juanita Hurley, Pauline Englebrick, Lois Priest and Dorothy Flynn.

Funeral services and celebration of Phyllis's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Greensburg Mennonite Church, Greensburg with Rev. Jeffrey D. Blackburn presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. A visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Greensburg Mennonite Church in care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.

