GALVA -- Kenneth C. Ingram, 81 of Galva, died October 1, 2020. Born December 22, 1938. Married Dixie Lou Seitz June 5, 1959. She died June 23, 2018.

Kenneth C. Ingram

GALVA -- Kenneth C. Ingram, 81 of Galva, died October 1, 2020. Born December 22, 1938. Married Dixie Lou Seitz June 5, 1959. She died June 23, 2018.

Survivors include daughter, Rhonda (Jim) Koehn; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Empire Cemetery, Galva. Arrangements by Olson's Mortuary, Canton.