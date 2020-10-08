Harolyn A. Sanders

LARNED - Harolyn Sanders, 68, died October 3, 2020. Born September 29, 1952 to Harold and Lucille Caro Jackson. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Escue Chapel CME Church, Larned. Visitation 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned.Full obituary available on Beckwith Mortuary website.

