ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA - Donna Diane Davis, age 57, of St. Simons Island, Georgia went home to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick, GA. She was born on July 6, 1963 in Neubrucke, Germany to Louie LaDon Davis and Sandra Dianne Tull.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, in Wrights Chapel Cemetery, Sumner, Georgia.

She was proceeded in death by her beloved grandparents, Reverend Louie Jay Davis and Rilla D. Walker-Davis, and Jake and Viola Ginn of Ashburn, GA; her aunts, Alice Faye Davis-Ryles, Pat Malloy and Carolyn Davis-Bailey; her brother, Michael Jay Tull; and cousin, Brian Roberts.

Donna had a vast love for the Lord that never wavered, she had a smile and laugh that was infectious and to those who loved her and knew her she will be missed tremendously.

She graduated from Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA and moved to Hutchinson, Kansas where she made lifelong friends and her children were born. She eventually moved back to Georgia where her roots were planted.

Donna was a member of Saint Simons Community Church where she served and worshiped faithfully. She was a caretaker to many, including friends, parents and those in need, and always put the needs of others before herself. Donna was and still is one of God's mightiest warriors. Her time on Earth was spent spreading His light and to be in her light was a blessing. She is loved and will remain in our hearts forever.

Survivors include: her parents, Louie LaDon Davis of Sylvester, GA, and Sandra Dianne Tull of St. Simons Island, GA.; her two children, Misty Lane Ambrose of St. Simons Island, GA and Michael James Ravenstien of Larned, KS; two grandchildren, Adison Ambrose and Mackenzie Lyon; three brothers, Craig Davis of Port Orchard, WA, Quinn Davis of Seattle, WA, Dedric Davis of Camp Lejeune, NC; two sisters, Patty Tull of Cypress, TX and Doris Huff of Youngsville, NC; many cousins; and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name at House of Hope https://houseofhoperefugeoflove.com/donation-information. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com.

