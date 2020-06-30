Millard D. Bergen

Age 86

of El Dorado

Millard’s life began on June 12, 1934 in Medford, OK; the son of Ben and Marie (Janzen) Bergen. Millard was a hard worker and proudly served his country in the United States Army. On August 9, 1957, he was united in marriage to Frances Nelson in Miami, OK. Millard was industrious and owned and operated Bergen Construction for over 30 years, building numerous homes in the El Dorado and Butler County area; cultivating an outstanding reputation. In later years, Millard owned and operated Bergen Cabinetry. Millard enjoyed fishing and raising quarter horses. He enjoyed traveling with Fran in their R.V. after retirement. He especially loved his children and grandchildren. His greatest joy was his family which includes his children Larry Bergen of El Dorado; Sherri (Greg) Harlan of Belle Plaine; grandchildren Derek Fowler of Kansas City, KS, Haley Bergen of Wichita, Lucas Krug of Belle Plaine, Lane (Megan) Krug of Belle Plaine, Jared (Sarah) Harlan of Belle Plaine and Baylee (Paul) Ehrhart of Belle Plaine; great-grandchildren Remington, Juliet, Calvin, Karver, Trevor and Sawyer; brother Laverne Bergen. Millard passed away on June 26, 2020 at his home in El Dorado.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Fran; brothers, Eugene Bergen and William Bergen and sister, Helen Myers.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 11am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home with full military honors.

Cremation has taken place and Millard will be laid to rest in Waco at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Millard’s name may be directed to The First Christian Church of El Dorado or to the SBA Ladies’ Auxiliary. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Millard at www.carlsoncolonial.com