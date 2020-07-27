Lannis Kahmeyer, 72, of Hutchinson, died July 24, 2020, at his home. He was born March 22, 1948, in Nashville, KS, to Leonard Kahmeyer and Velma (Knuth) Kahmeyer Lamb.

Lannis graduated from Nashville High School in 1966. For 42 years, he worked as a machinist at Cessna (later known as Eaton), retiring in 2014. Lannis enjoyed watching Wichita State University and Hutchinson Community College basketball games. His hobbies included golfing and making lighted Christmas decorations. Lannis' favorite pastime was attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school and community events.

On March 3, 1979, he married Rebecca 'Becky' Anderson in Hutchinson. They shared 41 years of marriage.

Lannis is survived by: wife, Becky; daughters, Karla Kahmeyer, Kristi Kahmeyer Laing (Richard), and Heather Starks (Jeremy); son, Josh Bether; sister, Vicky Goetz; brother, Lyle Kahmeyer (Shirley); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Leonard Kahmeyer; mother, Velma (Knuth) Kahmeyer Lamb; in-laws, Bob and Marianne Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Robin Anderson and Randy Goetz.

Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends at a Come-and-Go Celebration of Lannis' Life from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Taylor Shady Lane Cabin and Courtyard, 3002 E. 30th, Hutchinson. This is located next to the main building at Dillon Nature Center. Masks will be required for those attending.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

