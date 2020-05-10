WICHITA — The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas has been awarded a $1.921 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor National Dislocated Worker Grant, to assist individuals who have been laid off due to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, as well as other individuals in the region who have recently experienced a layoff.

“This grant will have a big impact on the coordinated strategies being put in place to help the economic recovery for this region, not only from the fallout of the 737 Max problems, but also what we are now facing from COVD-19,” stated WA Board Chair Jennifer Hughes. “I want to thank the Workforce Alliance staff along with our federal and state partners for helping us secure these funds to assist the region.”

The funds will be used to support education and skills training programs and employment services for impacted workers to assist individuals reenter the workforce as soon as possible.

While Spirit AeroSystems was the largest employer that experienced layoffs, employees from a number of other companies in the area who lost their jobs because of Boeing’s suspension of the 737 Max, as well as individuals who have experienced recent economic related job loss, will be eligible for services from this project.

This grant will also be directly leveraged with a number of recently certified Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) petitions for workers impacted by the 737 Max production suspension.

Individuals from South Central Kansas who have been impacted by layoff and are interested in retraining through this grant should inquire the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas by calling (316) 771-6800, or schedule an appointment at https://workforce-ks.com/virtual-career-center/career-training/.