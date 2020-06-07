MANHATTAN – CivicCMS, part of the CivicPlus platform of integrated technology for local governments, has announced a program to recognize small-town civic volunteers and volunteer organizations that are making a difference in their community.

CivicCMS is launching the Small-Town America Civic Volunteer Award program, asking local government representatives to nominate citizens or citizen organizations.

The initiative will recognize 100 entries, helping to shine a spotlight on the growing need for local engagement in critical roles like board and committee members, volunteer firefighters, election volunteers, recreation assistants, and others.

The top three honorees will receive community cash awards of $10,000, $7,500, and $5,000 for their respective communities. A new CivicPlus community website will also be awarded, at no charge, in the name of all 100 winning entries, including a volunteer module to aid in future recruitment efforts.

According to Brian Rempe, CivicPlus CEO, the award is designed to address a significant issue impacting the nation's 32,000 small communities and rural counties: a severe decline in the availability of volunteers to fill critical community service positions.

Local government representatives may nominate citizens and/or citizen organizations using an online application. Nominators are asked to describe their candidate's compelling story of local volunteerism and its positive impact on their community.

CivicPlus has retained the Barton Russell Group to administer the program and judge the nominations.

The program, open to all communities of 5,000 people or less, launched June 1 with applications due no later than Aug. 15. Winners will be announced Sept. 15.

The award is sponsored by the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the National Association of Counties (NACo), the National Association of Towns and Townships (NATaT), Points of Light, and Main Street America.

To learn more, visit civic-volunteer.com.