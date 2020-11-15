LARNED – Three radiologic technologists at The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus recently achieved board certifications in additional modalities.

Megan Orth is now registered in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), while Kylee Forell and Ivan Garcia are registered in computed tomography (CT).

"Being registered in a certain modality means they have met all educational criteria and hands-on training requirements in the specialty," said Shelly Stanton, Pawnee Valley Campus Imaging Director. "Becoming board registered demonstrates the technologists’ commitment to advancing their skills and elevating their knowledge and abilities to the highest level.

The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists administers the board registry. ARRT is the leading credentialing organization for medical imaging, Urban noted.

Everyone on the Pawnee Valley Campus imaging staff is an ARRT registered technologist before becoming registered in other modalities.

Technical Trooper David Golden has been promoted to Lieutenant and will serve Troop F in south-central Kansas.

Golden joined the Patrol as a Communications Specialist in 1994 in Wichita. He transitioned to a Motorist Assist Technician (MAV) in 1996, stationed in Wichita.

Golden attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class #34 in 1999. His first duty station as a Trooper was Pratt County, Troop F. He transferred to Reno County, Troop F, in 2003. In 2006, Golden was promoted to Master Trooper. In 2018, he transitioned to Technical Trooper until his recent promotion.

Golden is a native of Wichita and graduated from Maize High School.