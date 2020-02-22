An after-hours event held at the Pratt Public Library recently became the inspiration for this Saturday’s activities at the library.

Pratt-area students have expressed an interest in Anime and Manga which are popular Japanese-based comics, cartoons and other animations. Pratt Public Library personnel put together an event for 5th-12th grade students in the evening who had shown interest in this pop-culture phenomenon.

The adult volunteers who helped put this event decided there was enough interest for in an all-day event for all ages. Thus, the Asian Cultural Event was born.

This event is happening Saturday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pratt Public Library.

There will be several different activities for attendees to participate in. There will be Asian-themed food (including a build your own Ramen bowl), games, vendors, performers, and even prizes! Prize slips will be given to each person who participates in the stations throughout the library, watches the performances, and makes a purchase from the vendors. After those tasks are completed, the participant can enter their slip and wait for the drawing at 4 p.m. The winner does not need to be present to win.

“It's the vision of our library to learn about the diversities in our community,” said Derese McAbee, Activities Director at Pratt Public Library.

According the library’s vision statement, the organization will provide access to the world of social and cultural ideas to the community by offering a wide variety of materials in all formats.

“We are dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for all citizens of our community by providing resources that enhance and contribute to individual knowledge, enlightenment, and enjoyment,” the website statement said.

McAbee hopes this new Asian-themed event will bring cultural awareness as well as provide a fun outing for the entire family.

"The library has so much more than books to offer our community! When was the last time you visited your public library?" McAbee said.

The library is located at 401 S Jackson St. The event is free for all ages.