TOPEKA
1. Take and Make Floral Kits
Where: Red Door Home Store, 2131 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive
Price: $45
This take-home floral kit includes florals, floral foam, moss, a basket and ribbon. For more information: bit.ly/391U8Oe.
TOPEKA
2. Bringing the Zoo to You
Where: Topeka Zoo’s Facebook page
Price: Free
The Topeka Zoo will post daily live Facebook videos of its animals. Each day will feature a different animal. For more information: bit.ly/3a2dUuc.
TOPEKA
3. Pottery to Go
Where: Potwin Pottery, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place
Price: $15-$25
Pottery kits include four glazes, brushes and pottery pieces. Those who purchase kits may bring them back to the store to have them fired. For more information: bit.ly/38UQmGl.
TOPEKA
4. Discovery at Home
Where: Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Facebook page
Price: Free
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will post Facebook videos that show an activity kids can do from home. For more information: bit.ly/2TXNlkt.
TOPEKA
5. Painting Kits
Where: Paper June, 927 N. Kansas Ave.
Price: $9.50-$38
These take home painting kits include an 8-by-10 canvas, removable vinyl stencil, paint brush, sponge, paint palette paper and six pots of acrylic paint. Kits are available via curbside pickup or delivery within a 5-mile radius of Paper June. For more information: bit.ly/3a3paqk.
TOPEKA
6. Topeka Yoga Network
Where: Zoom (link can be found on Topeka Yoga Network Facebook page)
When: 11:30 a.m. every Saturday
Price: $7
In lieu of yoga at Norsemen Brewing Company, the Topeka Yoga Network will host a yoga class that can be done from the comfort of your home. For more information: bit.ly/3dgtswp.
TOPEKA
7. Museum from Home
When: Every Thursday
Where: Mulvane Art Museum’s Facebook page
Price: Free
The Mulvane Art Museum will be sharing a Throwback Thursday video featuring works from its permanent collection. For more information: bit.ly/2WCC76q.
TOPEKA
8. The Yoga Room
When: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday
Where: The Yoga Room’s Facebook page
The Yoga Room will host yoga classes that can be done from home. For more information: bit.ly/2QzfkVn.
TOPEKA
9. Local Color Project
Where: ArtsTopeka.org
Price: Free; donations welcome
Local artists submit painting and color sheets or sheet music to ArtsConnect, which in turn will put the submissions on its website for people to download. For more information: bit.ly/3diCmcY.
TOPEKA
10. GreatLife Workouts
When: noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday
GreatLife will post workout videos three days a week on its Facebook page. For more information: bit.ly/3bfuzL0.