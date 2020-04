This week’s Food Find comes from The Dog Cabin, a food truck that parks at Happy Basset Brewing Co., 6044 S.W. 29th St., several days a week.

The Popper Dog, which can be purchased for $7, is a hot dog topped with cream cheese, bacon, sauteed jalapenos and jalapeno ranch. It it served with a side of chips.

The Dog Cabin also serves burgers, baked potatoes, sandwiches, tacos and soup.

Dates and times for when The Dog Cabin will be out on the streets can be found on its Facebook page.