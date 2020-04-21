This week, it’s a quarantine-friendly football draft, a goodbye to “Homeland,” a behind-the-scenes look at the Vatican and a horror-filled take on the Golden Age of Hollywood.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae are teaming up to executive produce a scripted show for HBO. Called “Tre Cnt” (or “Tre Count”), the series focuses on a dock worker/struggling pro wrestler who lives in Houston’s Third Ward (also called The Tre), as he builds a unique backyard wrestling empire.



Netflix increased its $100 million relief fund to support now-unemployed production workers to $150 million.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“Captain America” Chris Evans hangs up his shield to play a prosecutor whose son is accused in the death of a classmate on “Defending Jacob” (April 24, Apple TV+).



The “NFL Draft” adjusts to quarantine rules, with teams, players and commentators working remotely. The action begins April 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and coverage continues on April 24 and April 25 on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.



After eight seasons and too many dangerous situations and ugly cries to count, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) has one last devastating choice to make on the series finale of “Homeland” (April 26, Showtime, 9 p.m. ET).



Starz launches the third and final season of critically acclaimed drama “Vida” (April 26, 9 p.m. ET).



“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” is a new chapter of the series that continues to mix supernatural elements with period drama (April 26, Showtime, 10 p.m. ET). The original “Penny Dreadful” was set in Victorian-era London. This spinoff, which features all new characters and story, focuses on the so-called Golden Age of 1938 Hollywood, and stars Nathan Lane as Detective Lewis Michener, Daniel Zovatto as his partner, Detective Tiago Vega, and Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) as a shape-shifting demon. While investigating a horrific murder, Michener and Vega get tangled up in a sweeping mystery filled with powerful dark forces bent on sowing chaos. Strong performances and production values make this a solid addition to the horror genre.



PBS offers behind-the-scenes access to one of the most significant places in the Christian world on “Inside the Vatican” (April 28, 9 p.m. ET). Filmed during the fifth year of Pope Francis’s pontificate, the film explores the daily lives of those who live and work in the Vatican, from the pope himself to the head of security to the nuns who serve the homeless. The year is full of changes and challenges, as the pope introduces reforms and deals with the fallout of a sex abuse scandal that breaks right before a historic trip to Ireland.



In a page to screen adaptation, Hulu premieres all 12 half-hour episodes of “Normal People” (April 29). Based on Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, the series follows the on-again, off-again relationship between two Irish teens from the end of high school to their undergraduate years at university. It’s an emotional and thoughtful depiction of young love.



Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: Docuseries, “The Last Dance,” is ESPN’s most watched documentary ever.



Losers: Freeform canceled the reboot of “Party of Five.”

Melissa Crawley is the author of "Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television's 'The West Wing.'" She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association.