AJ’s NY Pizzeria has transformed into a pop-up Christmas bar and guests stepping through the doors will be transported to a world filled with Santa, festive cocktails, holiday lights and Christmas movies and music.

The Miracle pop-up bar located at AJ’s — 1930 S.W. Westport Drive — will be open from 4-9 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 31.

The Miracle Christmas bar concept was created in 2014 in New York City, according to Miracle’s website.

The bars pop up throughout the world during the holidays and feature holiday decor, professionally developed cocktails and nostalgic energy and are "sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit," the website said.

Before this year, Topekans wanting to experience a Miracle bar had to drive to Manhattan, where AJ’s Pizzeria opened a pop-up bar at its location there, or Kansas City.

After the success of the Miracle bar last Christmas in Manhattan, AJ’s decided to expand the pop-up to its Topeka location, according to co-owner Jess Shea.

Shea and her husband, Adam Peyton, first visited a Miracle pop-up in Kansas City and found the holiday experience to be so unique that they reached out to Miracle.

"(The Manhattan location) was such a success and brought so much joy to our little town that we were like, ’OK, maybe we should try two this year,’ " Shea said. "So that’s why we are doing one in Topeka this year."

Shea said Miracle walked the owners through the process of transforming AJ’s into a Christmas bar.

Before opening the Miracle bar in Manhattan in 2019, Shea flew to New York City, where she learned the brand and how to make the cocktails.

"What’s cool about Miracle is that they help you with the drinks," Shea said. "So they come up with all of the recipes and you get to kind of fit it to your establishment the way you see fit."

Shea said AJ’s has kept the drinks fairly similar to the original recipes, but some drinks might be crafted with a different spirit that is more popular in the region.

Miracle’s drink menu features 10 cocktails, including one of Shea’s favorites, called "Bad Santa," which is served hot and made with rum, Batavia arrack, black chai tea, date-infused oat milk and vanilla syrup.

A popular drink among most Miracle bars is the SanTaRex cocktail, which is served in a mug shaped like a Tyrannosaurus rex wearing a Santa hat.

The drink is made with tequila, Branca Menta, cacao blanc, mezcal, serrano, coconut and acid-adjusted pineapple.

Miracle also offers advice to its pop-up partners on decorating the bar, but it doesn’t have a set decor protocol.

"Every decoration in every city will be different, so that’s kind of cool that every Miracle will be a little bit different," Shea said.

At AJ’z Topeka location, the restaurant is divided into a bar and a dining room, and while both sides of AJ’s are decorated, the bar side has been designated as the Miracle pop-up.

"What’s nice about smaller spaces is it feels more intimate, especially when we have the Christmas lights up," Shea said. "Everyone can just feel at home. We put up a bunch of lights, we have the walls decorated in red and green, we have bulbs hanging from the ceiling. We just kind of looked at every aspect of each space and picture what it would look like fully decorated and you just kind of go for it."

Christmas music and movies will be played for the duration of the pop-up bar, Shea said.

"We just try to make it 100% the full experience," Shea said.

Shea said she hopes the Miracle pop-up brings joy to those who come out and experience the Christmas-themed bar.

"I kind of feel like Topeka is a Christmas town," Shea said. "It just seems like every year people are just out enjoying themselves. Since 2020 has been kind of a nightmare and we’ve all been stuck inside, I think it will be kind of a nice little relief for the patrons just to come somewhere and just kind of relax, knowing they’re safely distanced from other people, and just kind of kick back a little bit and take a deep breath and be like, ’OK, it is now the holiday season, let’s enjoy ourselves a little bit.’ "