Today's Birthday (03/16/19). Your career rockets to new summits this year. Steady practice strengthens your team's skills. Love enchants you again this summer, influencing a shift with a group project. Community action wins next winter, before shifting views unveil a matter of heart. Connect and share for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Talk about a cause that pulls at your heart. Conversations can illuminate long-term possibilities. Rest and review. Relax with friends, family and someone attractive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Do what you promised, especially at home. Slow down, and listen to the ones you love. Household issues benefit from your loving guidance and support.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're exceptionally quick. Write and publish. Edit and polish carefully before sharing. Prepare your message and test it out before going public. Planning pays off.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- A small investment now can produce high long-term returns. Consider a labor-saving device. Make financial plans and budgets. Extra income is possible today and tomorrow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Discover a personal epiphany. Find out something new about yourself. Make long-term plans and visions. Write them down for later consideration. You're getting stronger.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Reflect and review. Remember a long-considered dream. Finish up an old project. Peace and quiet soothe your spirit. Savor time in nature. Rest and recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Discuss new developments. Work out your team strategy. Use what you're learning and adapt to conditions. Don't take things personally. Focus on a shared goal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Another professional level tempts. Develop your skills, and apply them to a challenge. Obsess for a solution until it's resolved. Your quick action draws praise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Explore a curiosity or required necessity. Your wandering feet keep walking. Dig for the facts of a situation. Stretch your mind with new thinking.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Handle financial matters. Get terms in writing. File papers, budgets and invoices. Manage insurance or investments. Work out the numbers, and sign contracts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- A partnership unfolds naturally in conversation. Adapt to changes on the ground. Learn from an older person who has been where you're going. Collaborate for shared gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Prioritize physical fitness and health. Slow to avoid accidents. Unexpected hurdles are easily sidestepped at lower velocity. Focus on your movements and then stillness.