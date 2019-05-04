Celebrating Cinco de Mayo, this week we chose a traditional Topeka Mexican restaurant for this week's Food Find.

Featured are a variety of tacos, including the pork al pastor, Mexican-style pork, and carne asada — or steak — tacos from La Casita Mexican Restaurant. The dish is served with refried beans and rice.

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

Where: 3032 S.E. 6th Ave.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

Price: $8.99 plate or $1.60 per taco

Featured dish: Taco plate