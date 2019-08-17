When Don Felder was growing up, his father would come home, take off his work clothes and put on big band music like Tommy Dorsey and Lawrence Welk.

That experience, in part, led Felder — a former member of The Eagles — to become a successful musician over the years.

Felder will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Prairie Band Casino.

"I just saw a satisfaction and a comfort that that music gave him and psychologically I was drawn, I don't know if it was just through the exposure to so much music in the house all the time, but I was drawn to psychologically to wanting to please my father like every child does," Felder said.

Then one day, Felder found out a kid across the street from him owned a broken guitar, so he traded a handful of cherry bombs for the instrument.

Felder said he saved up money and bought one string at a time until the guitar was fixed. Another neighbor a few blocks away from Felder taught him to play it.

Felder said playing music was a newfound love for him.

He said he spent much of his teenage years teaching guitar at a local music store to people like Tom Petty and competing in Battle of the Bands in Daytona Beach with his band The Continentals.

Elvis Presley also played a part in where Felder is now, as he recalls watching him perform on television when he was young.

With a long history of successful hits — he co-wrote "Hotel California" and "Victim of Love" — Felder released his third solo album, "American Rock N Roll," in April.

The new album comes seven years after his second and 36 years after his first.

Felder attributes the first gap to wanting to spend time as "mister mom," he said.

"I had four kids, I didn't want to go out on the road," Felder said. "I didn't want to abandon my kids because I had been going out so much with The Eagles."

Felder said he spent his time focused on driving car pools, making his kids breakfast, being captain of his daughters' soccer team and more.

"I set aside my career and went into being a career dad, and I loved it because I had felt bad that I missed so much of their early childhood," Felder said.

Once his kids were grown up and out of the house, Felder said he could "do what I love to do without robbing them of a dad."

What's different about Felder's newest album is the addition of several friends and musicians that play on the record, he said.

"The best part about making this third record was the one before, I played every guitar on every song," Felder said, and it came out really great. I was very proud of it, but what I thought it lacked was a lot of the spontaneity and creativity that bounces off people when you are sitting in a room with two guitars and you are getting ready to play off of each other."

Artists who can be heard on Felder's album include Sammy Hagar, Mick Fleetwood, Peter Frampton, Bob Weir and Chad Smith.

Felder said having Hagar sing vocals on "Rock You" was a lot of fun.

"There was a fire and excitement and it was like somebody pushing you and pushing you out of your comfort zone," Felder said. "You have to step up and play, you can't just 'well, let me try that again.' You just gotta go for it, and I love that."

Felder said he thought about who else he wanted to invite to play on his songs.

Felder said he chose Frampton to collaborate on "The Way Things Have to Be" because when Frampton plays his Les Paul guitar into a Leslie speaker, it "sounds ethereal."

"He just turned out to be the really appropriate guy to play on the right song," Felder said. "That to me was the fun of having this cast of characters, this cast of different styles of playing, yet knowing exactly how each one plays and feels and sounds and selecting the right musicians to play on the right song. Obviously Slash wouldn't have been the right guy to put on a ballad like 'The Way Things Have to Be,' it's not his bag, yet he absolutely killed it on 'American Rock N Roll.' "

As someone who has been performing on a live stage for many years, Felder said he tries to be at his peak performance level every day when he walks on stage.

"You cannot go out and sing and perform 'Hotel California' and make a mistake, you can't mess up the lyrics, you can't sing it out of tune, you can't mess up the solo because everyone in the place will know it instantly," Felder said.

Felder said he practices the day of the show, during sound check and sits backstage for 45 minutes before his performance.

He wants the audience to leave the show with a lot of great memories and good joy, he said.

"By the end of the show, the last five to six songs everybody is on their feet," Felder said. "They all have their cellphones out, they are dancing, they are rushing up towards the front of the stage. We are just having a party, and to me, that's what I want people to walk out remembering is how much fun it was, how many great songs they know and have heard and listened to their whole life."