For the 7th year in a row, large construction equipment, trucks and vehicles will fill downtown Topeka for the annual Touch-A-Truck event, and this year a unique piece of equipment from Ernest Spencer Metals will be on display.

Touch-A-Truck will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Over 40 trucks will be on display.

The event features vehicles from small skidloaders and mini excavators to big dump trucks and cranes, according to Zach Snethen, organizer of the event.

"You see it on the side of the street or side of the road working, or working on a construction site, it's probably going to be here," Snethen said.

Admission is free, but a canned food donation, which benefits Harvesters, is encouraged.

This will be the first year Ernest Spencer Metals is participating in Touch-A-Truck, and the company will be bringing its RT6 track crawler.

Neal Spencer, president and CEO of Ernest Spencer, said this model of the track crawler is only produced in Topeka.

The track crawler is unique in that it is a dump truck that has bulldozer tracks under it.

"They can go off places a typical truck can't go," Spencer said. "They have great traction, great weight distribution, so you can put a lot of weight in a smaller footprint because the weight is distributed across the tracks themselves."

The RT6 track crawl is used for general and road construction, utilities and oil and gas.

"They are really designed for anywhere you've got rough terrain, maybe super wet conditions like marshes," Spencer said. "They are very versatile."

Spencer said he wanted to participate in Touch-A-Truck in an effort to be part of downtown.

"This is another great example of what's happening in downtown Topeka and it's great for our kids and our community, so Ernest Spencer wanted to be a part of that," Spencer said.

Blain Bertrand, owner of Topeka Landscape, provides one of the most popular items at Touch-A-Truck — a misting tent.

"It's pressurized water that creates a mist and it just cools the air," Bertrand said.

Topeka Landscape will also have a mower, tractor and backhoe on display during the event.

"It's nice to get out into the community that we service to let the kids have fun on the big equipment," Bertrand said. "When we are doing jobs, a lot of kids just stand out in the yard and watch us work with the equipment, and it just gives an opportunity to give back to the community and allow those kids to sit and play."

Bertrand said allowing people to see the equipment they use to transform a landscape is what he hopes people enjoy the most and "watching the kids' faces and just how some kids are so into that."

"It's crazy and fun to watch them do that," he added.

Snethen said the event was created in 2013 as a way to "celebrate the people that build and protect our cities."

"It was kind of two-fold," Snethen said. "One, what's a new event that we can look to bring to downtown and get people downtown that maybe don't come down here on a daily basis, and is there something that can tie in and get people comfortable with construction equipment."

In addition to the trucks on display, there will be a 20-ton sand pile that kids can play in.

"It's a fun thing if you are tired of walking around or looking at stuff," Snethen said. "It's a fun way to just sit there and relax and play in the sand."

Snethen said that while the event is focused on kids, a lot of parents enjoy it, too.

"They don't have the opportunity to get up close to this equipment either, so they are asking questions and interested in it as well," Snethen said.

Snethen said he hopes those who come downtown for the event enjoy the fact that the people who bring equipment "have taken time out of their holiday weekend to show off what they do."