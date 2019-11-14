Today’s Birthday (11/14/19). Take advantage of your golden touch this year. Discipline with communication pays fine rewards. Express, communicate and connect this winter for booming results, shifting your journey to another destination. Financial changes next summer motivate a breakthrough that expands your boundaries. Savor precious moments and experiences together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Double-check the data. Don’t take on more than you can do by the deadline or risk burnout. Stick to practical priorities and avoid stirring up controversy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A financial obstacle may block the road. Avoid arguments about money. Focus on short-term objectives and practical details. Find less expensive alternatives that work fine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take care of yourself. You may feel temporarily overwhelmed. Postpone what you can. Prioritize basics like good food, hot water and ample rest. Travel later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down and sidestep a conflict of interest. Find a quiet place to hide away from crowds or chaos. Clean up messes, meditate and rest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your team. Someone’s going through a challenge. Strengthen basic infrastructure. Harness resources and allocate them where needed. Collaborate and pull together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — A short-term barrier inserts itself between you and a professional objective. Avoid hassle or fuss. Reinforce structural weakness. Make a mess now for later beauty.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick to short-term objectives and local trips. Travel barriers become apparent. Most pitfalls are obvious, but some hide. Slow down and smell the roses.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise on a cash-flow challenge. Postpone buying unnecessary stuff. Hunt for efficiencies. Adjust the budget to suit an unexpected expense.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Wait for a better time for important talks. Communication barriers present themselves. Disagreements over priorities could slow the action. Instead, listen and consider.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to avoid accidents or injury. Physical obstacles line the path. Moderate your pace to suit the terrain. Prioritize basics: health, wellness and work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Don’t take risks, especially regarding family, love and romance. Consider someone who needs you. Distractions abound. Keep showing up despite obstacles or barriers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Better safe than sorry with a domestic matter. Don’t put money down until you’re sure about the purchase. Research and plan upgrades carefully.