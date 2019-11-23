TOPEKA

1. TARC's Winter Wonderland

When: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26-Dec. 31

Where: Lake Shawnee's campground, 3535 S.E. East Edge Road

Price: Suggested donation of $10

TARC's Winter Wonderland is a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display that benefits TARC, a nonprofit that provides service, support and advocacy to 2,500 children, families and adults. For more information: bit.ly/2XpZNJP.

TOPEKA

2. Kansas Turkey Trot for Heroes

When: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

Where: Combat Air Museum, 7016 S.E. Forbes Ave.

Price: $20-$35

Participants in the Kansas Turkey Trot for Heroes can take part in a 5K run, 1-mile fun walk, a virtual 5K or the Wild Gobbler, which is 3 miles and featured five additional workouts along the way. For more information: bit.ly/2OnjjTc.

MANHATTAN

3. Santa's luminary trail at Sunset Zoo

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1

Where: Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak Street

Price: $2-$5

Guests can walk a light trail, visit with Santa, participate in arts and crafts, cookie decorating, storytelling, music and live animal encounters. For more information: bit.ly/2CSU8Cr.

TOPEKA

4. Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: 5th and S. Kansas Avenue

Price: Free

The parade features lighted holiday-themed floats and Santa. A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. in front of Evergy, 818 S. Kansas Ave., and the parade starts at 6 p.m.

ELSEWHERE



5. Sugar Creek Gingerbread House Competition

When: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Sugar Creek County Store, 505 W. Bertrand Ave., St. Marys

Price: A suggested donation of $5 worth of canned goods for local families

The gingerbread house competition is open to all ages and skill levels. The three categories participants can enter into are traditional gingerbread, authentic reproduction of a significant building and incredibly unusual three-dimensional gingerbread creation. Deadline to enter the contest is Nov. 29. For more information: bit.ly/2CXlRSO.

TOPEKA

6. "A Christmas Story:" The Musical

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.

Price: $20-$44.50

Based on the motion picture "A Christmas Story," the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts — a Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. For more information: bit.ly/2qg8ESo.

TOPEKA

7. Friendsgiving Trivia

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

Where: The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave.

Price: $10

This trivia game will be based off all the Thanksgiving episodes of the TV show "Friends." The price of tickets includes a seat for the game and access to the chili feed. For more information: bit.ly/2pyPZAM.

TOPEKA

8. Thanksgiving dinner at The Weather Room

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

Where: Cyrus Hotel, 920 S. Kansas Ave.

Price: $35

Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner that includes turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, squash casserole, honey glazed carrots and apple pecan crisp. For more information: bit.ly/2pyOkLA.

TOPEKA

9. The Nutcracker Storytime and Performance with the Kansas Ballet Academy

When:10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 29

Where: Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th

Price: $7.75 admission for nonmembers

At 10:30 a.m., Kansas Ballet Academy will host storytime, a ballet class and a solo performance by The Nutcracker Ballet's Sugar Plum Fairy. At 1 p.m., the ballet company will present a 30-minute narrated performance of "The Nutcracker." For more information: bit.ly/2QsTO5o.

TOPEKA

10. Breakfast with Santa

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Juli's Coffee and Bistro, 110 S.E. 8th Ave.

Price: Enjoy breakfast and get a free photo with Santa. For more information: bit.ly/2NXkSIo.