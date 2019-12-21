As Christmas looms in the foreground and I have yet to wrap any presents, I think it's easy to get caught up in the stress of the season.

While Christmas is meant to be a happy time for many, it's also easy to forget about taking care of ourselves.

As I debated this week what to write for this column, I thought back to an email I received earlier this week.

A woman with whom I have been working closely on a story wished me a merry Christmas and reminded me to "save time to find your happy place."

Initially, I didn't put much thought into it. It was a nice sentiment that made me smile and I moved on.

But thinking back on it, it's a true statement that I think a lot of us can reflect on this time of the year.

Personally, I have been stressed out with juggling work, spending time with family and friends and finding time for myself.

There has been so much going on that sometimes I feel like I forget to take a second to breathe.

I also think it is easy for us to get so wrapped up in all of the holiday parties, having dinner with friends we haven't seen in a while and so much more that we fall into autopilot.

The email also made me pause and ask myself, "Where is my happy place?"

Is it a physical place or is it a state of mind?

My conclusion is that it is both.

My physical happy place is at home with my family, sitting on the couch on Christmas morning watching my parents unwrap their presents.

Trying to decide where my happy place is mentally is more difficult, but I think it is wherever I want it to be and whenever I want it to be.

My state of mind doesn't constantly have to be in a happy place, but as long as I take a couple of minutes out of every day to breathe and reflect on life, I can find it.

If you're also struggling this holiday season with anxiety, the stress of Christmas and balancing life, just remember you can find your happy place wherever you want it to be.

Merry Christmas!

