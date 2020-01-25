DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering two levels of Lindy Hop swing dance lessons. Level I Lindy Hop is intended for beginners and Level II Lindy Hop is intended for dancers with prior Lindy Hop experience. Lessons will progress from week to week, however a brief catch-up lesson will be offered each week for new people. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

MUSIC

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play.

Main Street with Live Country Music: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Heritage Center, 109 Delaware, Leavenworth. Dinner & Show. Music by Main Street (Stan Steele, Monty Tatom, Brian “Doc”Lane, Carl Cook, Andy Lindberg) Teresa Steele and Fonda Jo. Special guest Kathy Lynn. Tickets: $30 Dinner & Show. Tickets: $15 Show only. Reservations: 913-682-2122.

THEATER

Martha Redbone: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Dr., Lawrence. Information: Ticketmaster.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Jan. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 30.

Fantastic Fungi": 1:40 p.m., 3:50 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Monday; 3:50 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; 4:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

"JoJo Rabbit": 4 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Sunday; 3:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; 3:50 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday; 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

"Parasite": 1:20 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Sunday; 1:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Monday; 4 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Tuesday; 6:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Wednesday; 4 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Author CJ Janovy — No Place Like Home: Lessons in Activism from LGBT Kansas: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Leavenworth Public Library, 417 Spruce St., Leavenworth. Kansas stands at the very center of American stereotypes about red states. In the American imagination, it is a place LGBT people leave. No Place Like Home is about why they stay. But what is it like for LGBT activists in a place like Kansas, where they face much stiffer headwinds? Information: 913-682-5666.

Adventurers Wanted: Narnia: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Step through the wardrobe and experience a winter wonderland of fantasy games, crafts and readings. Costumes encouraged. Information: 580-4400.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

Whimsical Shadowbox: 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Sunfire Ceramics, 1002 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Bring a friend and join us at Mi Ranchito Restaurant in Lawrence to paint this cheerful and unique standing or hanging shadowbox to add a touch of festive flare to your decor. This will be a fun and laid back class where we show you the pottery painting basics and you use your own creativity to paint you piece. After the painting, Sunfire Ceramics will fire the pieces and they will be ready for pick up in about five days in the downtown shop. Purchase tickets thru Eventbrite. Cost: $25. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/whimsical-shadowbox-tickets-90075541369.

Kansas Day at the Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. Dennis Rogers, Native American performer and educator, shares his culture in music and dance. STEM activities, old-time craft demonstrations and standards-based activities are available throughout the day. Two-week advance registration is requested for groups of 10 or more. Admission is free. Information: 272-8681.

I Love to Draw!: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

Beer Dinner: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Iron Rail Brewing, 705 S. Kansas Ave. An exclusive event featuring a four-course meal prepared by Iron Rail Brewing's executive chef with pairings of Iron Rail Brewing beer. Cost: $40. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-dinner-tickets-87359714257.

Discovery Center and Zoo Member Swap Day!: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Memberships at the Topeka Zoo and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will be reciprocal for one day only. Present your membership card at either location for free admission. Discovery Center members who do not have a membership card may pick up a pass at the museum front desk for use at the zoo that day. For non-members, regular admission applies, regular admission applies, which is $9 for children and adults, $8 for seniors, and free for infants under 12 months and Discovery Center members. Information: 783-8300.

Family Fitness Saturday: Ballet: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Join us for family ballet. Adults are encouraged to participate with kids for a fun morning of family fitness. Information: 783-8300.

Souper Bowl Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. This community event raises funds through the sale of handmade bowls and donated soups and bread. The bowls, $10 and up, come with complimentary soup and bread and proceeds benefit the arts center’s visual arts education programs. Information: 843-2787.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Josh Hoover, 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. The Mad Kings, 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. 785-232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 29; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING COMPANY, 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Beer & Yoga, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: The Anniversary, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Percolati, 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30; Fritz Hutchinson Band, 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. www.replaylounge.com.