Chanelle Ayala and Justin Helis announce the birth of Hailey Anyah Ayala, born Feb. 10, 2020, in Hutchinson.
The family is welcomed home by siblings Laylianah, 11, and John, 4.
Grandparents are Patty and Jim Ayala.
