Jesse and Amy McDaniel of Grain Valley, Missouri announce the approaching marriage of their daughter Molly McDaniel to Cody Teichmann, son of Shawn and Judy Teichmann of Hutchinson.

Cody and Molly met at Pittsburg State University. Cody now works as a construction manager for Turner Construction, and Molly is a graphic arts specialist for Hallmark Cards, Inc.

The wedding will be April 25, 2020, in Hutchinson.