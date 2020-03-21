Today’s Birthday (03/21/20). Good fortune shines on your career this year. Practice together for coordinated teamwork. An amazing opportunity motivates a home renovation. Adapt to summer itinerary changes before a blossoming domestic bliss phase. Change your story next winter before a most excellent adventure. Your influence is growing.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep existing commitments and review plans and schedules before accepting new responsibilities. Make time for love, beauty, rest and relaxation. Create an inspiring long-term goal.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Brief your team on a brilliant idea. Check public opinion before presenting. Adapt with suggestions and coaching from others. Pull together with friends and allies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to complete a professional priority. Talk about dream careers with friends. Share resources for advancement. Help each other rise. It’s easier together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance on your journey with help from friends. Make long-distance connections. Make fascinating discoveries. Take advantage of good conditions to explore new frontiers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dream, plot and invent with your partner. Adapt budgets to your new vision. Monitor progress and measure the gap between current status and desired results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Spend time with someone attractive. Partnership flowers, especially when you talk about dreams, desires and ambitions. Consider what you want. Support each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Imagine winning the gold. Raise the level of your performance by working with talented coaches and mentors. Share your dreams and keep practicing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the company of dear friends and family. Talk about dreams, ambitions and plans. Exchange connections and resources. Share the love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with interior decoration. Clean a mess, make repairs or move the furniture. Unify, simplify and clarify. Consider color, lighting and texture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Write down a brilliant idea. Capture your views, musings and sketches. Discuss inspiring visions, potential and possibilities. Adapt the story to new circumstances.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Raise your income level with persuasive marketing and charm. Share your exciting projects. Talk about your dreams and visions. Invite participation and contribution.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger and more confident. Take charge for what you want to create. Let others know what you’re working on. Energize a conversation for possibility.