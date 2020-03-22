Patricia “Patty” Dees will celebrate her 80th birthday on March 24. She was born and raised in Manhattan, Kansas.

Patricia married Jim Dees on June 22, 1957, and had four children: Jeff and Darlene Dees of McPherson, Becky Sladky of McPherson, Brian and Cindy Dees of Burrton and Laura and Jerry Hatcher of Hutchinson.

She has many children and grandchildren to love.

Through her life, she resided in Manhattan, McPherson, Hutchinson and Sylvan Grove. She returned to Hutchinson where she now permanently resides.

She worked at CertainTeed in McPherson, was co-owner of Reno Auto Salvage in Hutchinson and worked at World Pest Control in Sylvan Grove.

Her birthday will be celebrated with family. Cards may be sent to her at 1102 Hayes, Hutchinson KS 67501.