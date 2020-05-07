Today’s Birthday (05/07/20). Explore, investigate and learn this year. Disciplined efforts lead to professional growth. Shared financial changes this summer inspire unification, connection and communication. Possibilities reveal themselves with change. Discover new income, feeding your family kitty this winter. Expand understanding, knowledge and skills to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 5 — The stakes could seem high with this Scorpio Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes. Communication opens doors.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize physical health and fitness, after surpassing a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon. Talk about your dreams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Scorpio Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Adapt to changes. Find profitable opportunities following this Scorpio Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Talk about dreams and possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Eaxperiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.