Today’s Birthday (06/04/20). Your collaboration gets lucrative this year. Apply dedication for educational flourishing. Find a new way to collaborate, leading to a lucrative surge. Adapt financial strategies together this summer, leading to an introspective phase that sparks and energizes your romantic partnership this winter. Join forces.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — What do you want to learn? Lay strong educational foundations and plans. Participate with conferences, classes and forums. Investigate and explore. Follow directions carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Manage shared accounts. A difficult situation is making you stronger. Handle applications and paperwork. Review tax, insurance or legal affairs. Focus on the numbers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Bring your social skills and graciousness to the fore. Collaborate on a shared venture. Negotiate and adjust for changes. Monitor conditions. Stay forgiving.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen foundations and add details to your work. Practice and grow stronger. Measure and monitor. Exercise energizes and invigorates. Nurture health and fitness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take time to enjoy the people you love. Keep agreements and promises. Play together and have fun. Let go of worries for a while.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy domestic arts. Establish order where chaos prevails. Sort, clean and organize. Reinforce basic structures. Make repairs and upgrades to keep systems flowing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative. Focus on basic structures before adding elaborations. Strengthen foundations and build your case carefully. Write and express your views and ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative options. You’re gaining influence. Make your deadlines and provide solid results. Follow rules carefully. Build on strong foundations. Shake your money maker.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the spotlight. Dress up your presentation and smile for the camera. Follow plans and instructions carefully. Provide leadership to get the job done.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Step back from hustle and bustle. Withdraw into your private sanctuary. You’re sensitive to noise and chaos; meditation and relaxing activities soothe and center you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are there for you. Reaffirm a commitment and find new ways to collaborate. Community connections lead to an interesting possibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Crazy dreams seem possible. Explore a professional opportunity. Get expert advice. Review your portfolio, website or resume. Polish your presentation and prepare for inspection.