Today’s Birthday (06/09/20). Join forces for shared profits this year. Reinforce foundational basics to expand your educational exploration. Overcome an obstacle together, before cash flow increases. Pivoting shared financial directions this summer leads to personal reflection that benefits a romantic collaboration. Grow and flower together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A team project takes an unexpected turn. Handle basic priorities and stay in communication. Rely on the advice, support and humor of an old friend.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — An unplanned professional challenge could interrupt your schedule. Get support from an expert friend. Experience pays off. Find a creative way to express your thanks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your investigation takes an unscheduled twist. Don’t rely on unstable sources. Dig and discover a hidden truth. Don’t react without thinking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to shifting financial conditions. Coordinate plans to contribute to shared accounts. Together, you’re a formidable force. Provide a compelling pitch.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discipline is required to navigate uncharted waters with your partner. Keep an open mind and stay in communication. Together, you get through. Collaborate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow down and listen. Recent developments could impact your health, fitness and work. Play by the rules. Adapt to changes. Learn from another’s experience.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Things may not go as planned with your sweetheart. Choose for practical substance over symbolism. Stay flexible with expectations. Prioritize family. Love is the answer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home and family demand more attention. Adapt your environment for current circumstances. Familiar comfort foods and routines soothe ruffled feathers. Infuse your home with love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can find the answer you seek. Persistence pays off. Dig into a creative project. Review rules and instructions carefully. Edit and refine the message.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get creative to adapt to market or income changes. Discover new opportunities and estimate the potential before committing. It could get lucrative. Monitor carefully.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal passion. Guard time for your own nurturing diversion. Care for yourself so you can care for others. Focus on what you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — Find peaceful privacy to reduce stress and recharge. Savor rituals, reflection and routines. Review what you’ve been doing and revise plans to adapt to changes.