Today’s Birthday (06/18/20). Strengthen and build family fortunes this year. Expand your horizons through focused, steady exploration. Work out a solution with your partner, leading to a lucrative boom. Summer changes require financial adaptation and personal insight, before winter presents lovely conditions for romance. Grow and flower together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Revise the story. Organize at home, with Mercury retrograde. Review papers, photos and possessions. Repair equipment and backup files. Refine household infrastructure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Budget carefully. Untangle communications patiently, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Resolve misunderstandings as soon as possible. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge and win. Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for shipping, transport, invoices and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Review budgets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review options and revise plans. Consider your personal message and story, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Reaffirm and adapt commitments. Edit communications carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Community participation satisfies. Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Reestablish old bonds.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities develop. Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Go for a prize.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make educational plans and itineraries over the next three weeks for later travels, with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Review financial data, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Pay bills. Secure what you’ve gained. Review statements and account activity for errors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and start over. Develop shared goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Settle into home comforts. Romantic overtures could backfire, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor and reconnect.