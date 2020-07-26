Today’s Birthday (07/26/20). Physical health and vitality expand this year. Disciplined practices provide satisfying rewards. Expect changes with your industry. Dreams come true this summer, motivating new beginnings with your health and fitness. Social challenges this winter provide the backdrop for romance and family fun. You’re growing stronger.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A lucky financial opportunity appears for a shared venture. Collaborate to take advantage of favorable conditions. Do the numbers before committing resources.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to get farther, faster. Discuss long-term plans with your partner. Something you’ve been dreaming about is newly within reach. Listen to intuition.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Protect your health. Don’t let your guard down. Involve others in your decisions. Be especially considerate with your partner. Give thanks for what you already have.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could get dreamy between you and your sweetheart. Talk about a passion project. Share your heart’s desire. Discover a reality better than the fantasy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Resolve practical details with domestic matters. Patience gets results. Make a long-desired repair or upgrade. Beautify your spaces and areas. Prepare delicious treats.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider all possibilities. All is not as it appears. Sift lies from fact, misinformation from truth. Abandon a preconception. Share news from a trusted source.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t try to argue with physics. Exercise restraint. Review the data. Wait to see what develops. Profitable opportunities open in their own time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Set bold personal priorities. A dreamy possibility beckons. Avoid a conflict of interests. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep your own counsel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and recharge. Allow the words to come together before speaking. Find a private spot to sort your plans and feelings. Organize. Breathe deeply.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are there for you. Avoid gossip, rumors and lies. Take the high road around a controversy. Pull together, and you can accomplish great things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — A professional assignment comes together naturally. Maintain momentum without burning out. Limit stress and worries. Establish boundaries, if necessary. Get support when needed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re learning valuable tricks. Consider the consequences before launching an exploration. Study options. Expand your territory and understanding in creative ways. Patronize local businesses.