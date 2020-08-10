Today’s Birthday (08/10/20). Physical performance blossoms this year. Consistent actions build the desired results. Career twists could surprise. A quiet summer inspires new dreams, energizing your physical health and fitness. Winter social changes motivate renewed focus on who and what you love. Energy blooms with care.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fantasy and reality could clash, regarding income. Lies and deception get revealed. Ponder the implications. Ignore rumors or gossip. Take the high road.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to surprises gracefully. A personal dream tempts. Don’t talk about it yet. Keep confidences and secrets. Keep building and watch for opportunities to advance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Verify intuition with facts. Avoid chaos and noise. Consider your situation from a higher perspective. Take time to sit with things before making important decisions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Postpone social gatherings or meetings. Adapt to communication breakdowns or limitations. Check out an interesting suggestion. Discover practical solutions through the grapevine.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business, despite unforeseen circumstances of delays. Don’t try to force an outcome. Avoid gossip or rumors. Provide leadership.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study your educational options. Avoid travel or risky business. Mechanical or communication barriers or breakdowns could present delays or expense. Pursue a fascination.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay out of someone else’s argument. Wait for better conditions for financial discussions. Let go of a preconception with your partner. Keep your bargains.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Practice extra consideration with your partner. Irritations and distractions could disrupt things. Avoid gossip or arguments and focus on one shared goal at a time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Change direction intuitively. Listen and observe your surroundings. Prioritize health and safety. Exercise and fresh air clear out mental cobwebs and energize body and spirit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Words and actions could fall flat, especially with your partner and family. Apologize when appropriate. Clean messes and handle basics. Relax and take it easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Cleaning house could reveal a treasure. Don’t gamble or go shopping. Misunderstandings abound. Keep an open mind and heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with caution. Misinformation and misunderstandings seem rampant. To avoid conflicts and controversy, stay out of a heated discussion. Talk about what you love.