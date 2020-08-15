Today’s Birthday (08/15/20). This year illuminates your growing health and work. Disciplined efforts earn extra reward. Expect career surprises. Private introspection and reflection this summer motivate you to move and take action. Avoid winter social hazards for flowering passion projects, fun and romance. Let your heart lead.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Old revolutionary ideas work best with Uranus retrograde. Finances could feel volatile. Adapt to a changing market. Research and discover. Use proven methods.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expect rebellious explosions, discovery and insight over the next five months with Uranus retrograde in your sign. Look for answers revealed by recent changes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a profitable hidden opportunity. Subconscious desires and dreams can get revealed. With Uranus retrograde, energy can build to a "Eureka!" explosion. Wait and listen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Get social and renew old acquaintances. Secure what you’ve acquired with Uranus retrograde. Take stock of trusted alliances. Your friends are your true wealth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Freedom urges awaken, inspiring rebellion against ruts or confinement. You can replace what you leave behind. Walk down memory lane. Review and update long-range planning.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Travel and exploration tempts. Bursts of invention and intuition arise with Uranus retrograde. Prepare for an adventure after Winter Solstice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Uranus retrograde could surprise or upset the financial status quo. Make major changes or purchases after Winter Solstice. Plan for resilience and adaptation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Rebellious urges could impact your partnerships with Uranus retrograde over five months. Provide and enjoy freedom by keeping your word. Communication preempts upsetting surprises.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize healthy practices and routines. Spontaneous outbursts and surprises can impact your work and energy with Uranus retrograde. Balance with meditation and exercise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy familiar games, sports and pursuits with Uranus stationing retrograde. Practice what you love to do and improve skills. Old passions get rekindled.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Surges of both domestic independence and nesting instincts can arise with Uranus retrograde. Revise and refine plans for upgrades before Winter Solstice. Adapt to changes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Outbursts of invention, emotion and brilliance erupt with Uranus retrograde. Discuss desired outcomes. Brainstorm. Discover hidden opportunities. Plan for launch after Winter Solstice.