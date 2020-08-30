Today’s Birthday (08/30/20). Love is your guiding light this year. Strengthen foundations with consistency, participation and communication. Collaboration flourishes. Your team wins this summer, motivating new directions with a romance. Weather career and market changes next winter, before a creative phase of domestic flowering. Prioritize passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Breakdowns affect your friends, team or community. Avoid double-booking. Resolve basics before dealing with undeveloped ideas. Compulsive desires cause problems. Ask tough questions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Expect trouble with scheduling, all is not as it appears. Discuss practical logistics to keep systems flowing. Adapt to unexpected professional circumstances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Immerse yourself in a good book or class. Work out kinks in the technology. Have patience with unplanned circumstances. Expand through study and research.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — The more careful you are with the details, the better you look. Join forces to get the funding. Double-check the data. Work first, travel later.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t fall for a fanciful scheme. A loss is more likely than a win. Your relationship comes first. Take good care of each other.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical work rather than ephemeral fantasies. If you hit a brick wall, wait for better conditions. Adapt to unexpected health or energy changes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Love is the priority. The situation could seem confusing. Gather valuable information and schedule carefully. Relax and adjust. Support family. Listen with heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household changes require adaptation. Update the space to support family. Unscheduled limitations challenge. Develop solutions together. Creativity sparks a temporary answer. Clean and sort.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Study a sticky situation carefully for solutions before proceeding. Your basic premises could get challenged. You don’t have the full story.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Resist the temptation to fantasize. Make adjustments to avoid a potentially costly breakdown. Unexpected changes are getting expensive. Adapt and simplify. Focus on basic objectives.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Be especially careful now. You’re growing stronger. Absorb criticism gracefully. It’s not personal, necessarily. Shift your personal practices for new conditions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Find a peaceful sanctuary to escape the chaos. Introspection and meditation provide insight and energy. Update long-term plans for unscheduled events. Process emotions. Rest and recharge.